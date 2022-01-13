GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.72), Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 27.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

NYSE GHG traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.52. 7,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,570. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $774.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.73. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 80,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

