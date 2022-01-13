Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 28.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 503,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 112,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHL opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $366.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 96.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

GHL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

