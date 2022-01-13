Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Trading Up 2.1%

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greencore Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

