Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.43. The stock had a trading volume of 50,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.55, a P/E/G ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 2.28. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average is $82.57.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,780 shares of company stock worth $31,831,928 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

