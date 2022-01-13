Grandview Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Amundi acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Visa by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after buying an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.12. The stock had a trading volume of 201,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,873. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $419.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.29.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

