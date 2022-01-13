Grandview Asset Management LLC Invests $292,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 19.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Zoetis by 5.8% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 26.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 95,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $4.88 on Thursday, reaching $207.93. 19,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,216. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.52. The company has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

