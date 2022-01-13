Grandview Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the period. PPL comprises approximately 6.7% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PPL by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 58.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,994,000 after buying an additional 1,162,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PPL by 42.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,638,000 after purchasing an additional 938,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 770.2% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,028,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 910,748 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.03. 78,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,427. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

