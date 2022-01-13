Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $11.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.99. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,433,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,116,000 after buying an additional 51,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,976,000 after buying an additional 50,456 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,577,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 316,667 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 18.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,516,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 239,007 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $26,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

