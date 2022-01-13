GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.64

GOME Retail Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GMELY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

About GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY)

GOME Retail Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of electrical appliances, consumer electronic products, and general merchandise in the People's Republic of China. The company also sells its products online through self-operated and platform models. In addition, it is involved in the provision of logistics and procurement, storage and delivery, IT development, and business management services; retailing of mobile phones and accessories; and property holding activities.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for GOME Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GOME Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.