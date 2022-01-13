Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.30. Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 1,852 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a net margin of 64.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $35.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNOG. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.