Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.30. Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 1,852 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05.
Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a net margin of 64.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $35.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)
Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
