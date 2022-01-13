GMT Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GMT Capital Corp decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,304.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,448.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,430.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,179.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

