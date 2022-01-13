Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Globus Medical by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $71.94 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

