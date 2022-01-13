Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Payments in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.07.

NYSE:GPN opened at $148.73 on Thursday. Global Payments has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 143,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 59,662 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Global Payments by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

