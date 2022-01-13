Glencore (LON:GLEN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 440 to GBX 450. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Glencore traded as high as GBX 401.90 ($5.46) and last traded at GBX 401.25 ($5.45), with a volume of 65243921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387.80 ($5.26).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.11) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 448 ($6.08) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.77) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.70) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.38) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 436 ($5.92).

The stock has a market cap of £52.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 369.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 346.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

