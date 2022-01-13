Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Raised to GBX 450

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 440 ($5.97) to GBX 450 ($6.11) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLEN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.77) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.70) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.38) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.77) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.11) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 436 ($5.92).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 401.60 ($5.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 369.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 346.44. The company has a market capitalization of £52.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 230.05 ($3.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 420.03 ($5.70).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

