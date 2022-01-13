GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,635.20

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,635.20 ($22.20) and last traded at GBX 1,627.69 ($22.09), with a volume of 7045891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,611.40 ($21.87).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($21.24) to GBX 1,555 ($21.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($19.00) to GBX 1,600 ($21.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.13) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,591.80 ($21.61).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £82.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,581 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,486.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other news, insider Hal Barron purchased 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($28.03) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,889.64).

About GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.