Glassman Wealth Services Buys 533 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 430.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 225,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ON. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

