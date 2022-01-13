Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional food products. Its operating segments include Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Global Ingredients, Dairy Ireland and Joint Ventures and Associates. Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment comprises of performance nutrition products under the Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino and ABB brands. Global Ingredients segment includes American-style cheddar cheese, micro-nutrient premixes and dairy and non-dairy nutritional solutions. Dairy Ireland segment consists of consumer products and agribusiness. Joint Ventures and Associates segment covers Glanbia Ingredients Ireland, Glanbia Cheese and Southwest Cheese. Glanbia Plc is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland. “

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:GLAPY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average is $80.38. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $62.27 and a 1-year high of $90.55.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

