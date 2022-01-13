Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 97.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $393.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 14.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 19.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.