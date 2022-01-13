Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $721.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post $721.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $728.40 million and the lowest is $714.00 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $690.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.83. 5,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,221. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

