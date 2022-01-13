Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,153 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gentex by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

GNTX stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

