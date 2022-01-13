Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Heather White Sells 15,204 Shares

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 987.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.