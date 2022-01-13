Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 214.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 232,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 875.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 126,635 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at $6,998,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.4% in the third quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,700,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,626,000 after purchasing an additional 394,645 shares during the last quarter. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

