Genesis Shards Price Tops $0.12 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $20,374.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00061453 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00077416 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.88 or 0.07630386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,578.66 or 0.99590967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00068840 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

