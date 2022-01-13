General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,483,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 126,705 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.10% of General Motors worth $78,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

NYSE:GM opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

