General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134,560 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

