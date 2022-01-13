General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Lowered by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,129,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78,406,357 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 4.0% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,249,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 61,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

NYSE GE traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

