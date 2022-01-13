General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 20,849 shares.The stock last traded at $43.14 and had previously closed at $43.88.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in General American Investors by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GAM)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

