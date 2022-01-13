Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,813 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $67.28 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

