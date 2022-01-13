Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,507,000 after purchasing an additional 385,834 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $56,910,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $17,110,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $442.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $449.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

