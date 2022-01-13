Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,323 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,345,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,600,000 after buying an additional 51,730 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 215,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 72,934 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 204.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 31,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares during the period.

PTBD opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

