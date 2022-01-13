Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $107.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

