Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,925,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,197 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after purchasing an additional 287,092 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,433,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.97, for a total transaction of $1,607,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,420 shares of company stock worth $11,892,867 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. upped their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

DXCM stock opened at $490.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $567.37 and a 200-day moving average of $534.29.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

