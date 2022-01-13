Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FVC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 662.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 59,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 35,244 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 100,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

