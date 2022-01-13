Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 816 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $3,942,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NYSE:HLI opened at $119.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.49. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

