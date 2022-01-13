Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Genenta Science SPA (NASDAQ:GNTA) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.91. 20,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 59,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Genenta Science in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Genenta Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNTA)

Genenta Science S.p.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon(TM). Genenta Science S.p.A. is based in MILAN, Italy.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Genenta Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genenta Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.