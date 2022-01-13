Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 160.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $132.30. 10,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,840. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.36 and a 200-day moving average of $152.05. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

