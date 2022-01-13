Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 65 ($0.88) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON GAW opened at GBX 9,084.50 ($123.31) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,645.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of £106.77. Games Workshop Group has a twelve month low of GBX 8,480 ($115.11) and a twelve month high of £123.10 ($167.10).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £125 ($169.68) target price on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 23 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9,986 ($135.55) per share, with a total value of £2,296.78 ($3,117.66).

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

