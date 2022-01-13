Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.