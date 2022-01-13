FY2022 EPS Estimates for Welltower Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Welltower in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

WELL stock opened at $86.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,166,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Welltower by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Welltower by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 63,119 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

