FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Holley Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Holley in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.84.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.44 million.

HLLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.84.

Holley stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Holley has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.