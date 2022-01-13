FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Cut by Analyst

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zynga in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zynga’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -101.67 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 449,696 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,022,000 after purchasing an additional 164,896 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,084,000 after buying an additional 635,683 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $68,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,822 shares of company stock valued at $557,724 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

