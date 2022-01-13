FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

WFC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.24.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $56.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $231.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

