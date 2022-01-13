FY2021 EPS Estimates for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Boosted by Analyst

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PROG in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRG. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PROG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. PROG has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PROG by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,485,000 after buying an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

