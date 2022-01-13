FY2021 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $92.62 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,507,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 409.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after buying an additional 607,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,675,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.