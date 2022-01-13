FY2021 EPS Estimates for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Increased by Analyst

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Li-Cycle in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst G. Tuttle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.56). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

LICY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of LICY stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

