FY2021 EPS Estimates for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Canon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. Canon has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,723,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 611.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 198,815 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,065,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after buying an additional 184,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after buying an additional 148,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Canon by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 519,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after buying an additional 113,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

