FY2021 EPS Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Raised by SVB Leerink

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski now expects that the company will earn ($5.47) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.62). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BEAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.22.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.71. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.