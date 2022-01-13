FY2021 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Increased by Analyst

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $2.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $137.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.85. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $166.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 51,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 34,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.