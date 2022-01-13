FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.25) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.26). Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 million.

KNSA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,540,000 after purchasing an additional 621,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,965,000 after acquiring an additional 879,922 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 374,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

